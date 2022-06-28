'Nay's Place': Schenectady Dedicates Bball Courts To Teen Athlete Killed In Crash

A Capital District city is honoring a young athlete who died just months after graduating high school.

Schenectady High School alum Naylon “Nay” Carrington was killed in a car crash in October 2020 at the age of 18, according to relatives.

Not long after, loved ones started a petition on Change.org asking Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy and the city council to rename the Central Park Basketball Court in his honor.

Carrington spent hours playing on the court, “bettering his game and gaining mental and physical clarity,” said Jerome Steele, the petition’s organizer.

“He would frequent with friends and fellow teammates to practice and play pick-up games, all in hopes to gain more experience and strengthen his craft,” Steele said. “While doing this, extending positive energy and encouragement to those asking or needing help.”

After nearly 1,700 people signed the petition, the city of Schenectady granted their request and renamed the court in Carrington’s honor.

Dozens of friends and relatives - along with Mayor McCarthy - were on hand for the official dedication ceremony Wednesday, June 22, on what would have been Carrington’s 20th birthday.

A memorial placard attached to the basketball court's chainlink fence reads, in part:

"In recognition of a dynamic athlete and outstanding student who excelled in the classroom. Naylon Carrington leaves a legacy of integrity, hard work, sacrifice and faith for other striving young people here in Schenectady and beyond."

