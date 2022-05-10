Moose On Loose In Schenectady County

Officials are warning the public after several moose sightings in Schenectady County, CBS6 in Albany reports.

The animal has been spotted multiple times along the Mohawk River, including the area of Providence and Hillside avenues in Niskayuna, the outlet reports.

Residents are warned not to feed or approach the moose should they come across it.

The Department of Environment Conservation (DEC) said sightings or concerns can be reported to the Unified Communications Center at 518-630-0911.

Carrying the distinction of being the largest land mammal in New York, moose can weigh up to 1,200 pounds and stand up to 6-feet tall at the shoulder, the DEC said.

