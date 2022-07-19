Contact Us
Legislation Banning Smoking At NY State Parks, Beaches Signed Into Law By Hochul

Michael Mashburn
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation banning smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, and parks.
New Yorkers can no longer light up at state parks and beaches.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Friday, July 15, that prohibits smoking in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps.

Those who violate the law could be fined $50.

"Smoking is a dangerous habit that affects not only the smoker but everyone around them, including families and children enjoying our state's great public places," Hochul said in a statement.

"I'm proud to sign this legislation that will protect New Yorker's health and help reduce litter in public parks and beaches across the state."

The new law makes an exception for smoking done in the Adirondacks and Catskills, as well as parking lots, sidewalks adjoining parks, and areas not used for park purposes.

The governor’s office said besides addressing dangerous secondhand smoke, the legislation should also cut down on the number of cigarette butts that are left on state lands and are a major environmental hazard due to their non-biodegradable filters.

"New Yorkers head to our parks for fresh air and to foster a healthy lifestyle,” said Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz, who co-sponsored the bill. “Smoking is the opposite of that.”

