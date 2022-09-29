Contact Us
Inmate At Albany County Jail Accused Of Throwing Feces At Corrections Officers

Michael Mashburn
Albany County jail inmate Ian Neely is facing a new charge after allegedly throwing feces at corrections officers Monday, Sept. 26. Photo Credit: Albany County Sheriff's Office

An inmate at a Capital Region jail is facing new charges after allegedly throwing feces at corrections officers.

The incident happened Monday, Sept. 26, at the Albany County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ian Neely, age 27, was charged with felony aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate after the alleged attack.

At the time of the incident, Neely was being held on a weapons possession charge.

He was arraigned at the Town of Colonie Criminal Court before being taken back to the Albany County jail.

If convicted on the new charge, Neely could face an additional one to five years added to his prison sentence. 

