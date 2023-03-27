Hospital Standoff: Patient's Relative Nabbed After Allegedly Threatening Employees With Weapons

This story has been updated.

An hourslong police standoff with an allegedly armed man inside a hospital in the region has ended peacefully, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Albany were called at around 2:40 p.m. Monday, March 27, with reports that a person was armed with a handgun at Albany Medical Center, located on New Scotland Avenue.

“The situation is contained to one room within the hospital,” Albany Police spokesperson Steven Smith told Daily Voice.

At 7:15 p.m., Smith announced that the suspect had been arrested and the incident was over.

All staff and patients are accounted for and safe, Smith said. There were no reports of injuries.

In a statement on Facebook Monday night, Albany Med said a relative of a patient being treated in the C-3 East area threatened staff members with weapons.

“We immediately called a Code Silver, facilitating a lockdown of the entire hospital and Albany Medical College, and staff worked quickly to ensure the safety of patients and colleagues,” reads the post.

“At no time during this entire incident were our other patients or our staff in danger. We are very grateful for the quick response and professionalism of the Albany Police Department.

"In addition, we are thankful once again for our staff who continued providing safe care at the level that everyone expects from Albany Medical Center.”

Albany Police did not say why the man allegedly threatened employees. The suspect’s name had not been made public as of Monday night.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

