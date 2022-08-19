Firefighter From Cohoes Accused Of Child Endangerment

A Capital District firefighter is facing criminal charges for alleged interactions with a teenage girl, authorities said.

Albany County resident Glenn Dame, age 33, of Cohoes, was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 16, and charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

The arrest followed an investigation into a complaint that was made involving a then 15-year-old girl.

Cohoes Police did not elaborate on the allegations against Dame and attempts by Daily Voice to get further comment from the department were unsuccessful.

According to CBS6, the arrest stems from inappropriate messages that Dame sent the girl asking her for photos.

Dame, a member of the Cohoes Fire Department, has been suspended following his arrest, Fire Chief Joseph Fahd confirmed to Daily Voice.

Dame was arraigned in Cohoes City Court and later released from custody. He’s due back in court on Thursday, Sept. 8.

A judge also issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.