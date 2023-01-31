Drunk Driver On Thruway In Bethlehem Had Teen In Car, Police Say

A 33-year-old man is facing DWI charges after he was allegedly busted driving drunk on a highway with a teenager in the car, authorities said.

Troopers in Albany County stopped Evan Person, of Ozone Park, Queens, at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, for a vehicle and traffic violation as he drove on I-87 in the town of Bethlehem, according to State Police.

During their interaction, troopers determined that Person was intoxicated. Testing revealed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.10 percent, police said.

Troopers said he also had a 15-year-old passenger in the car. The teen was later turned over to a sober third party.

Person is facing the following charges:

Driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle (felony)

Driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

He was transported to the Town of Bethlehem Court for arraignment and was ordered held at the Albany County jail.

Person is due back in court Wednesday, Feb. 1.

