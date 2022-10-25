Driver In Fatal Hit-Run Crash In Albany Was Drunk, Speeding, Police Say

A 62-year-old man is dead following a suspected drunk driving crash in the region, authorities said.

Emergency crews in Albany were called at around 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car near Third Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Larry Cunningham, of Albany, lying on the sidewalk with serious injuries, Albany Police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The driver who struck Cunningham initially fled the scene, but was arrested nearby a short time later by an officer who witnessed him leave, police said.

He was identified as 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla, of Albany.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Guevara-Bonilla was speeding eastbound on Third Avenue when he drove onto a sidewalk and struck Cunningham as he was walking, according to police.

He was also driving while intoxicated and without a driver’s license, police said.

Guevara-Bonilla is now facing charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident resulting in a fatality.

He was also cited for numerous vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court Tuesday, Oct. 25.

