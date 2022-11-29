Contact Us
Driver Almost Hit Officers While Trying To Evade DWI Checkpoint In Cohoes, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
James Mayotte, age 52, was arrested after allegedly trying to evade a DWI checkpoint and narrowly missing multiple police officers on Ontario Street in Cohoes Saturday, Nov. 26.
A man from the region is facing charges after nearly hitting several police officers with his car while attempting to evade a DWI checkpoint over the Thanksgiving weekend, authorities said.

The Albany County incident happened Saturday, Nov. 26, in Cohoes, according to police.

Officers were conducting a DWI checkpoint on Ontario Street when 52-year-old James Mayotte, of Green Island, attempted to bypass the checkpoint, narrowly missing multiple law enforcement officers in the process, police said.

Mayotte was arrested on four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and was later released ahead of his next court appearance.

Six other drivers were arrested for DWI as part of the holiday weekend enforcement, according to police.

Three of them were charged with felonies due to prior convictions.

