Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation

For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building.

In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.

That address is home to the historic State Room building, Albany’s first skyscraper and constructed in 1901.

On Twitter, Albany resident Andrew Neidhardt posted a picture showing what appeared to be a chunk of a building lying on a sidewalk below the State Room.

Accompanying his photo was the caption, “Today in crumbling buildings of Albany… piece seems to have fallen from 90 or 100 State Street. Sidewalk blocked off.”

Fire officials said the incident was being handed over to Albany’s Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance for further investigation.

The incident came just days after Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan declared a state of emergency over the derelict Central Warehouse building, which an engineering report warned was at risk of partial collapse.

Work to shore up an exterior wall of the building, which is located right next to a rail line, forced Amtrak to cancel service west of Albany for several days.

Amtrak has since resumed full rail service through the city.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

