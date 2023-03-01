Coops! Driver Ticketed After Mini Cooper Gets Stuck At Albany Pine Bush Preserve

A man is facing several tickets after driving his car onto a popular hiking trail in the region and then getting stuck, authorities said.

Forest rangers in Albany County were called Tuesday, Feb. 21 with reports of an abandoned vehicle in the woods approximately a half mile from the Albany Pine Bush Madison Avenue Pinelands trailhead, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

An investigation by rangers and Albany Police determined that a 42-year-old Troy man had driven a Mini Cooper through a split rail fence at the trailhead. He then proceeded to drive down the hiking trail before getting stuck.

Pictures released by the agency show the red convertible with front end damage stuck in front of a fallen tree.

Rangers issued a ticket to the driver for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Albany Pine Bush Preserve lands. He also received several vehicle and traffic tickets from Albany Police.

Officials said the vehicle was not operational and was towed out of the woods at the owner’s expense.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.