Armed 22-Year-Old Attacked, Robbed Victim Near Albany Elementary School, Police Say

A 22-year-old man is accused in a violent robbery near a Capital Region elementary school that left the victim with multiple injuries.

Albany Police said a man walked into the department’s south precinct at around 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, and said he had just been robbed near South Pearl Street and Morton Avenue, near Giffen Memorial Elementary School.

He told police a man had approached him near the intersection and began striking him several times in his head and body. The suspect and others then stole his property, which included cash and bank cards.

According to police, the attack left the man with injuries to his face, head, and body.

At around 5 p.m., while investigating the incident, officers spotted the suspect inside a store near the intersection where the robbery occurred and approached him.

As officers got closer, the man placed his hands inside his jacket and refused to remove them, ignoring officers’ commands to do so, police said.

The suspect, Joshua Loyd, of Albany, was eventually taken into custody without further incident. During his arrest, officers found him in possession of a loaded 9mm handgun and crack cocaine, police said.

Loyd is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery, one count of criminal possession of a weapon, and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court, where a judge set bail at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

