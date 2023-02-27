Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 'Dreaded This Day': Body Found In River ID'd As Missing Schenectady Teen Samantha Humphrey
News

Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old From Schenectady

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Faith Layne, age 14, was last seen on Park Avenue in Schenectady on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Faith Layne, age 14, was last seen on Park Avenue in Schenectady on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Photo Credit: Schenectady Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl from the region who has been missing for nearly a week.

Faith Layne was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Schenectady, in the area of Park Avenue, according to Schenectady Police.

Investigators believe she may be traveling to the Naples, Florida area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Youth Aid Bureau at 518-382-5256.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.