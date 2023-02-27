Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old From Schenectady

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl from the region who has been missing for nearly a week.

Faith Layne was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Schenectady, in the area of Park Avenue, according to Schenectady Police.

Investigators believe she may be traveling to the Naples, Florida area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Youth Aid Bureau at 518-382-5256.

