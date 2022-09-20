Contact Us
Capital District Daily Voice serves Albany County, Rensselaer County & Schenectady County
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Threatened To Kill Sheriff In Capital Region, Police Say
News

Alert Issued For Missing 11-Year-Old From Albany

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Kulanji Moore, age 11, was last seen Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, in Albany.
Kulanji Moore, age 11, was last seen Tuesday morning, Sept. 20, in Albany. Photo Credit: Albany Police/Google Maps street view

The search is on for an 11-year-old boy who was reported missing in the Capital Region.

Kulanji Moore was last seen in Albany at around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, near North Main Avenue and Washington Avenue, according to Albany Police.

The boy is described as Black, standing 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Kulanji was last seen wearing a black Looney Tunes jacket, a white t-shirt, gray athletic pants, and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the boy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Albany Police at 518-462-8039.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.