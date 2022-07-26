Albany Man Who Kept Child Porn In Folder Labeled 'Jail Bait' Sentenced

A Capital District man who admitted to keeping child pornography in a computer folder labeled “jailbait” is heading to federal prison.

Albany resident Christopher Pratt, age 58, was sentenced to 12 years behind bars Tuesday, July 26, in federal court in Albany.

It followed his prior guilty plea to charges of receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to the US Attorney’s Office in the North District, Pratt admitted to receiving and sharing the illegal content over the internet through a peer-to-peer file sharing program.

He also copped to possessing numerous child pornography files on his personal laptop which he kept stored in a folder labeled “JB” for jailbait.

The files showed the sexual abuse and rape of prepubescent children and toddlers, prosecutors said.

In addition to his prison sentence, a judge ordered Pratt to pay $18,000 in restitution for the child victims. He must also complete 15 years of post-release supervision.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a coordinated effort between local, state, and federal agencies to track down individuals who exploit children using the internet.

