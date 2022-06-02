911 Dispatcher Who Hung Up On Supermarket Employee During Buffalo Mass Shooting Fired

Contact Us
A 911 dispatcher who hung up on a frightened Tops employee during the mass shooting in Buffalo has been fired.

Erie County spokesperson Daniel Meyer told Daily Voice the dispatcher, who worked for the county’s Department of Personnel, was “discharged from employment” Thursday, June 2, following an internal investigation.

The dispatcher was placed on paid administrative leave two days after the May 14 shooting after an assistant manager at the store told The Buffalo News the dispatcher yelled at her and then hung up because she was whispering while hiding under the customer service counter.

The woman then called her boyfriend and told him to call 911, the outlet reported.

Those calls came as an 18-year-old white man gunned down shoppers and workers in the store, located in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

Ten people were killed and three others were injured in the shooting.

Word of the dispatcher’s firing came just hours after the suspected gunman pleaded not guilty to all 25 charges against him, including domestic terrorism motivated by hate.

He remains jailed without bail and is due back in court Thursday, July 7.

