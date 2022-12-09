Contact Us
22-Year-Old From Albany Accused Of Rape

A 22-year-old Albany man was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, for allegedly raping a victim in Saratoga County in September 2021.
A 22-year-old man from the region is behind bars on rape charges.

Nyzaiah Clemente, of Albany, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, following an investigation by State Police.

Troopers were first contacted in September 2021 about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Clifton Park in Saratoga County.

Investigators determined that Clemente had “forcibly engaged” in sexual intercourse with the victim, police said.

He was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies.

A judge ordered Clemente held at the Saratoga County jail on $75,000 bond ahead of his next court appearance.

