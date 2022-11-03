2 Charged In Separate Animal Cruelty Investigations, Including Dog's Death, In Albany

Two people are facing charges following separate animal cruelty investigations in the region, including one involving a dog that died.

Albany resident Elisa Sumner, age 27, was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 1, after police looked into the death of her two-year-old German Shepherd at her Spring Street home in August 2022.

Albany Police determined that Sumner had failed to provide the animal with enough food and medical care.

The dog was found suffering from malnutrition and severe bite wounds to its head and ears, which, combined with a lack of care, ultimately led to the animal’s death, police said.

Sumner now faces one count of animal cruelty. She’s scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Another Albany resident, 45-year-old Jeneva Ross, was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 2, following an investigation into alleged animal abuse at a home on Crown Terrace.

Officers were initially contacted with reports of a parked vehicle that had two dogs in the back seat. The dogs were still inside the vehicle by the time police arrived.

Both dogs had been muzzled and restrained to the headrest with no access to food or water, according to police. Officers also found dog urine and feces in the backseat.

Ross was charged with one count of animal cruelty and is scheduled to be arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court at a later date.

Both dogs were removed by the Albany Police Animal Control and taken to the Hudson Mohawk Humane Society.

