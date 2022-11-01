19-Year-Old Found Dead At Juvenile Detention Center In Colonie

An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old man was found dead at a juvenile detention center in the region.

Emergency crews in Albany County were called at around 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, after staff found the man unresponsive at the Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility, located in Colonie, police said.

Medics performed life saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no obvious signs of criminality and investigators are now awaiting the results of an autopsy that was conducted the following day, Colonie Police spokesperson Daniel Belles told Daily Voice.

“At this time, we have no evidence of any foul play or wrongdoing by anyone,” Belles said.

“The facility has been extremely cooperative with our investigation to this point, and we expect that cooperation to continue.”

Belles declined to identify the man due to his age and status at the facility.

The Capital District Juvenile Secure Detention Facility is operated by the Berkshire Farm Center for Youth.

Built in 1997, it has 24 beds and houses juvenile suspects from several counties in the region.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.