Nearly Dozen ‘Ghost Cars’ With Phony, Switched Plates Removed From Albany Streets

Nearly a dozen so-called “ghost cars” – those with either phony or switched license plates – were removed from Albany city streets on Friday, Feb. 23, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple.

Working with investigators from the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, deputies located at least 11 such vehicles.

Photos provided by police show both regular and temporary plates were recovered, with some from Pennsylvania and Arkansas.

Cars with fraudulent plates are often used in violent crimes like burglaries and shootings, according to police. The identities of the vehicle owners are unknown.

“The Albany County Sheriff’s Office will continue efforts such as these to help reduce crime in Albany County,” Apple said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.