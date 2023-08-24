‘Much Deserved’: Popular Cafe In Glenville To Be Featured On 'America's Best Restaurants'

Schenectady County restaurant Lily’s Cafe, located in Glenville at 181 Freemans Bridge Road, is set to appear on “America’s Best Restaurants,” which highlights independently owned eateries across the country.

Filming will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, the restaurant announced on Facebook.

Episodes typically touch on popular dishes and the history of the business, and provide viewers with a peek inside the kitchen. An interview with owners Scott and Beth McGlauflin is also a safe bet.

Named after their beloved pug-beagle mix, the McGlauflins launched Lily’s Cafe in October 2021 in the former space of Oliver’s Cafe, which welcomed diners for over 80 years.

The restaurant serves up an array of house-made breakfast and lunch options along with a soup of the day and homemade desserts.

Among the dishes to earn a shoutout from satisfied customers are the eggs benedict, specialty pancakes, and the build-your-own omelet. Other faves include the Black and Blue Burger and lobster roll.

“It was excellent! Great food, friendly service,” reads one review on Facebook. “Strongly recommend. You won’t be disappointed.”

“Love the avocado pesto over toast,” reads another.

News of the upcoming appearance garnered dozens of comments from longtime customers, many raving about the food and service.

“Scott, you and the team are ready for this and much deserved,” reads one comment. “Do good things!”

The episode will be featured on the "America's Best Restaurants" Facebook page. A premiere date has not been announced.

Lily’s Cafe is open Wednesday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and closed on Monday and Tuesday. Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.