'Microsoft' Scammer From Albany Cons Woman Out Of $8K, Police Say

Ming Shan Zhu, age 33, of Albany, was arrested on suspicion of grand larceny Tuesday, May 14, following a multi-agency investigation.

Bethlehem Police said they were contacted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Florida after someone called a woman there claiming they worked for Microsoft.

The scammer told the victim they needed $8,500 in Lowe’s gift cards in order to repair her computer. The woman then went to the retailer and bought 17 gift cards worth $500 each and gave the card information to the purported employee.

Florida investigators traced the gift card transactions to a Lowe’s store on Route 9W in Glenmont. From there, Bethlehem detectives identified Zhu as the culprit, police said.

He is charged with one count of third-degree grand larceny, a felony.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.