Meth Dealer From Cohoes Gets Over Decade In Federal Prison

Andrew O’Connor, age 36, of Cohoes, was sentenced to 11 years behind bars in federal court in Albany on Thursday, Sept. 28, for trafficking methamphetamine in the Capital Region and obstruction of justice.

It came after his guilty plea and admission to distributing methamphetamine in Cohoes in March, April, and June 2022, according to the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District.

Investigators intercepted a one-pound shipment of meth that O’Connor had sent to him in June 2022.

He later admitted that he contacted a co-conspirator after his arrest and told them to delete incriminating evidence on several of his cell phones.

In addition to his time in prison, O’Connor must complete five years of supervised release.

