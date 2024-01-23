'Masterpiece Of Luxury' With Library, Tennis Court Among Most Expensive Albany County Homes

An Italian-inspired villa in Albany County – located in the town of Guilderland at 333 Torquay Boulevard – is among the region’s most expensive estates on the market.

Built in 1982, the 7,800-square-foot residence sits on one acre within the upscale Bentwood Estates neighborhood. It boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

“Discover a masterpiece of luxury living in the heart of Guilderland, where opulence and elegance converge…” reads the listing from CM Fox Real Estate.

Inside, new buyers will enjoy a “dream” gourmet kitchen, complete with Sub-Zero appliances, a pizza oven, a pot filler, and a full-size wine fridge.

There’s also a two-story library with a spiral staircase connecting to the primary suite.

Outside, residents can take a dip in the “spectacular” in-ground swimming pool with custom tile, a slide, and a diving board.

The property also boasts a combination tennis/basketball court as well as a five-car garage.

