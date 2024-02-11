Masked Bank Robber Flees With Cash After Targeting Bethlehem Branch

The Albany County incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, in Delmar at the Community Bank on Delaware Avenue.

Bethlehem Police said an employee tripped the bank’s silent alarm after a masked man entered the branch and handed the teller a note demanding money.

The teller complied and the man fled with $4,000 in cash.

No customers or employees were injured, and police made no mention of a weapon being involved.

As of Friday, Feb. 9, no suspects had been arrested.

Anyone with information in the case can contact the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

