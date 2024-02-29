Man Wielding Knives Threatens Patrons At Albany Bar, Police Say

The Albany County incident happened just before 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26 at Albany’s Oh Bar, a predominantly gay bar located on Lark Street.

Albany Police said officers responded to the business after someone called 911 reporting a man with a weapon.

An investigation found that Walter Mastan, of Albany, went behind the bar without permission and grabbed several knives. He then threatened multiple patrons, police said.

No customers or employees were injured in the ordeal.

Mastan was charged with burglary and menacing and was later released from custody on probation.

