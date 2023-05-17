Man Steals Emergency Vehicle From Troy Fire House, Police Say

The 2019 Chevrolet truck was stolen at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, from the Eagle Mills Fire Department in Troy, according to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect reportedly arrived on a bicycle and placed the bike into the truck before driving it out of the parking lot, heading westbound on Brunswick Road.

In an update on Wednesday morning, May 17, sheriff’s officials said the stolen vehicle was found in the Town of Colonie.

It was not immediately clear if the truck suffered any damage.

Hours later, officials said a man had been arrested in connection with the theft, and would be charged with burglary and grand larceny.

The agency did not identify the suspect or say whether he had any connection to the fire department.

