Man Stabs Upstairs Neighbor To Death At Watervliet Apartment, Police Say

The Albany County incident happened at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday, April 7, in Watervliet at an apartment near 6th Avenue and 6th Street.

Watervliet Police said Martin Bassett and Darrell Willetts, both 24, got into a dispute that escalated with Bassett fatally stabbing Willetts.

Nobody else was injured in the attack.

Investigators did not speculate on what led up to the killing. They noted that Bassett resided on the first floor, while Willetts lived on the second floor.

Bassett was arrested without incident on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter, a felony. He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and taken to the Albany County jail.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Watervliet Police Department at 518-270-3825.

