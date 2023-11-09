Man Dies After Being Struck By 2 Cars On Albany Highway

The crash happened at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, on I-787 in Albany.

A preliminary investigation found that a Ford sedan was attempting to merge into traffic on I-787 at Exit 2 when they unknowingly struck a pedestrian, according to New York State Police.

The victim, a 67-year-old man, was then run over by a second vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

Authorities did not release the man’s name or hometown.

Both drivers stayed at the scene and are cooperating with investigators.

