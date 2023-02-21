Top-Prize Winning Take 5 Ticket Sold At Store In Rensselaer

A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $20,000 was sold at a convenience store in the region.

The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket worth $19,839 for the Saturday, Feb. 18 evening drawing was purchased at a Stewart’s Shops in Rensselaer, located at 536 North Greenbush Road, New York Lottery announced.

Players can check their numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is held twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prize money.

