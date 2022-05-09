New Troy Restaurant Offers Variety Of Italian, New England Seafood Dishes

Four months after “a taste of New England” arrived in the Capital Region, customers seem pleased with a new Troy restaurant.

Papa Brillo’s bills itself as “a place where you can come as you are” for great Italian and New England dishes at affordable prices.

The eatery is owner and chef Jeff Puppolo’s reinvention of a chain of former restaurants bearing the same name in Rhode Island and Massachusetts where he once worked.

“It existed and flourished in the 1970's, when family dinners were important. It was a place where you could come as you are for a real home cooked dinner,” Puppolo said.

Now he's hoping to recreate that success in the Collar City.

In January, Papa Brillo’s opened its doors on Highway 7 near Sterup Drive after “transforming a dying space into a perfect nod to the original restaurant.”

A peek at the online menu shows a fried calamari appetizer, with golden fried squid served with marinara sauce.

And for your main course, how about the French onion soup and baked scallops, topped with a lemon garlic butter and baked golden brown.

Online reviews have been positive so far.

“My husband, who is an eggplant parmigiana connoisseur, gave his sub a thumbs up. Also he said he will definitely return for the Rhode Island clam chowder that was full of clams and had a delicious broth,” Susan W., of Valley Falls, wrote on Yelp.

“The pasta was amazing - very affordable for taste and portion size. I am very picky about onion soup and it was the best onion soup I've had. Our waiter was super friendly and the service was fast,” Erin D., of Florida, wrote on Yelp.

Papa Brillo’s is located at 2113 NY-7 in Troy.

Find out more on its website.

