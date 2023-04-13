'Best NY Burger' Nominees Include This Chatham Eatery

When it comes to the best burger in New York, two contenders vying for the title aren't very far away.

Rensselaer County eatery Illusive, located in Rensselaer at 3 Ferry Street, and Columbia County’s Chatham Brewery, found in Chatham at 59 Main Street, are among 29 restaurants that were nominated for this year’s Best New York Burger Competition.

Voting for the 7th annual contest, which is put on by the New York Beef Council, is underway until Wednesday, April 19.

Chatham Brewery was nominated for its burgers, which are made with beef from local Trowbridge Farms, in the town of Ghent. In addition to a variety of cheeses, customers can top off their burger with caramelized onions, jalapenos, grilled mushrooms, bacon, avocado, and a fried egg.

“The entire combination of ingredients and flavor, including the fresh sesame seeded buns, were very satisfying,” Roger K., of Clifton Park, wrote on Yelp. “Did I almost forget to mention how crispy and tasty the bacon was?”

Over at Illusive, the “Bougee Burger” earned them their nomination with its certified angus beef and "love dust" bacon with lobsta salad, cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, and Bougee sauce.

The burger earned high praise from several commenters on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“It was awesome,” one person said, while another described it as “the best burger ever!”

Once voting wraps up, the top four restaurants will take part in a final cookoff showdown at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse on May 8.

A panel of judges will crown the winner after rating them on a scale of 1 to 10, based on taste and visual appearance.

Those interested in voting in the competition can do so here.

