A janitor at an elementary school in the region is accused of secretly recording colleagues in a staff bathroom.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said an employee at Voorheesville Elementary School discovered a cell phone that was recording people in a staff bathroom on Tuesday, April 9.

Investigators determined that David Ague, a custodian at the school, had placed the phone there, Voorheesville Central School District Superintendent Frank Macri said in a letter to parents.

"The district immediately contacted the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, which has begun an investigation into the matter," Macri said.

Deputies and school staff searched all other bathrooms on the campus and found no other cell phones.

A search of Ague's home turned up several electronic devices that were seized as part of the investigation, according to Apple. So far, no recordings of students have been uncovered.

Ague was arrested and charged with six counts of unlawful surveillance.

Asked whether Ague was still employed by the district, Macri told Daily Voice he couldn't comment but noted that the school board "will be reviewing his employment status."

Ague is also barred from being on school property while the investigation continues.

"We are all extremely distressed by this allegation. The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Macri said. "The district will continue to work with the Albany County Sheriff’s Department as they continue their investigation."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.