Jackpot! $7M Winning Lottery Ticket Sold At Schenectady Convenience Store

One winning Cash4Life ticket, worth $1,000 a day for life, was sold in Schenectady at the Speedway located at 1911 Curry Road, according to New York Lottery.

The ticket, sold for the drawing held Tuesday, Sept. 19, guarantees a minimum payout of $7 million.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 2-3-6-18-19 and the Cash Ball is 1.

Cash4Life numbers are drawn from a field of one to 60. The Cash Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four.

Drawings are held daily at 9 a.m.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.