ID Released For Customer Shot To Death Outside Troy Store

The shooting happened at around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, July 2, in Troy, at the Family Dollar store located near 102nd Street and 2nd Avenue.

According to Troy Police, two customers got into an altercation in front of the store when one of them opened fire.

The victim, identified as 39-year-old Alexander Crawford, of Troy, managed to get back into the store and tell employees he had been shot.

Crawford was taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No other customers or employees were injured in the shooting.

“Mr. Crawford’s family & friends remain in our thoughts as we continue to investigate this incident,” Troy Police Assistant Chief Steven Barker said.

No suspects had been identified or arrested as of Friday, July 7.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Troy Police Department at 518-270-4421.

