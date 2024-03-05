Honest Meth Dealer From Schenectady Corrects Federal Agents: ‘21.7 Grams To Be Exact’

A Schenectady man is facing years in federal lockup after admitting to selling hard drugs – and correcting agents on the exact amount.

Ocyris Morgan, age 36, pleaded guilty to possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it in Albany federal court on Monday, March 4.

Prosecutors said a search of Morgan’s Schenectady residence in June 2023 turned up more than 21 grams of methamphetamine, which he admitted he intended to sell.

When he overheard federal agents saying they found between one-half and one ounce of the drug, Morgan corrected them, saying, “21.7 (grams) to be exact.”

He also confessed to receiving over $10,000 by selling 93 grams of meth and 50 grams of cocaine to multiple customers. He also copped to having a gun and a bullet proof vest.

Morgan faces between five and 40 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $5 million.

