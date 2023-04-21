'Hardworking, Compassionate': Watervliet Police Department Mourns Officer's Sudden Death

Watervliet Police Sgt. Marc Langlais died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 19, the department announced on Facebook. An official cause of death was not given.

“Marc was a beloved member of the Watervliet community and a dedicated police officer for nearly two decades,” reads the post.

Langlais joined the department in July 2004 and “quickly established himself as a hardworking and compassionate officer,” the department said.

He was promoted to sergeant in June 2015, and was a regular instructor at the Zone 5 Law Enforcement Regional Training Center.

At the time of his death, Langlais was “enthusiastically” working to earn his master instructor certification, according to the department.

When he wasn’t working, colleagues said Langlais was a “keen” trivia player and movie enthusiast who enjoyed concerts with friends and family, and was passionate about Halloween.

“Words cannot express who Marc truly was nor describe the loss we are all experiencing right now,” Watervliet Police Chief Joseph Centanni said in a statement.

“He was a devoted husband and father who always prioritized his family. His dedication, contributions, and commitment to the department and City will last forever.”

Funeral arrangements for Langlais had not been made public as of Thursday, April 20.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Capital District and receive free news updates.