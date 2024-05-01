Anthony Romero, age 25, was sentenced to 37 years to life in prison in Schenectady County Court on Wednesday, May 1, after a jury convicted him of murdering Treavine Tate.

Schenectady Police were called at around 11:30 p.m. on May 30, 2022, with reports of multiple gunshots near State and Hulett streets.

Officers later learned that Tate, a former Bronx resident and dad to two daughters, was driven to Ellis Hospital where he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to prosecutors, Romero and Tate were seen on surveillance footage arguing with one another moments before Romero drew a pistol from a bag and chased Tate into the street. He then opened fire, hitting the unarmed man with at least six bullets, before running away.

Investigators identified Romero as a suspect early on, but he evaded capture for months. He was finally arrested by the US Marshals Task Force in Albany on Oct. 31, 2022.

During the trial, Romero testified on his own behalf and admitted to shooting Tate but claimed it was in self-defense. He also admitted emptying his entire gun into Tate’s body despite knowing that the man was not armed.

After the shooting, he hid his gun under a school dumpster, burned his clothes, and spent months hiding out of state, he confessed. The murder weapon was never found.

On Friday, Feb. 23, a Schenectady County jury found Romero guilty of the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Tampering with physical evidence

In a statement following the sentencing, Schenectady County DA Robert Carney said he hoped that Romero’s lengthy prison term would help deter future killings.

"People facing homicide charges in this county should take note that if you kill someone by shooting them to death with an illegal weapon, and a jury finds you guilty after trial, you are not likely to receive leniency from our county court judges," Carney said.

“...Anthony Romero learned that lesson today from Judge Caruso with his sentence of 37 years to life for the murder of Treavine Tate.”

