'Groomer' Admits Filming 12-Year-Old Girl In Bathroom, Buying Her Sex Toy: Schenectady DA

Schenectady County resident Ramar Martin, of Niskayuna, pleaded guilty to felony unlawful surveillance in Schenectady County Court on Monday, March 11.

According to prosecutors, Niskayuna Police began investigating when the young victim, who is known to Martin, came forward with several disturbing accusations against the man, including that he had purchased her a sex toy and lingerie.

The girl told police that Martin also spoke to her while fully nude and watched pornography on his phone while in her bedroom.

After obtaining a warrant to search Martin’s Niskayuna home, detectives uncovered numerous videos from a hidden camera that showed the child using the bathroom. He had placed his phone at an angle meant to record the girl’s genitals, prosecutors said.

Investigators found no evidence that the disturbing behavior led to sexual contact with the victim.

In court Monday, Martin also pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor criminal contempt for violating an order of protection that had been issued by a Schenectady County judge.

He is expected to receive the maximum prison sentence allowable under state law, 1 ¾ years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

