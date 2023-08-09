Food Delivery Drivers Among Victims In Reported Uptick In Albany Vehicle Thefts

The Albany Police Department has received numerous reports of stolen cars, many of which were left running unattended, the agency said on Facebook Monday, Aug. 7.

In some of the thefts, the cars belonged to independent contractors working for Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grub Hub.

“We want to remind our community that you should not leave your vehicle running unattended,” the department said. “You should not leave your keys in the ignition or a spare key inside your vehicle.”

The agency said car owners should always shut their vehicle off and take their keys with them, locking their doors along the way.

