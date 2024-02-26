A Few Clouds 55°

Fence Builder Ghosts Glenville, Other Homeowners After Taking Thousands, Police Say

The owner of a fence building company is accused of taking thousands of dollars from area homeowners for jobs that were never completed.

Schenectady County resident James Butler, age 30, of Glenville, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 23 on a felony charge of grand larceny.

Glenville Police said Butler, who owns and operates “Trust a Fence,” accepted over $7,000 from a Glenville homeowner to purchase fencing material. However, the job was never finished.

An investigation found several similar claims that are being investigated by the Scotia, Colonie, Guilderland, and Niskayuna police departments, as well as the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Butler was released from custody following his arraignment.

Police asked anyone who may have been victimized by Butler to file a report with their local police department.

A check of the Better Business Bureau’s website shows that “Trust a Fence” has received dozens of complaints in recent years, with many customers claiming they paid an initial deposit for a new fence only for the work to never be completed.

Other customers claimed they were promised refunds that never materialized.

Daily Voice reached out to Butler regarding the allegations, and he said he had no comment.

