Farmer Killed Alongside Daughter, 2 Others In New Scotland Fire Remembered As 'Kind Soul'

Albany County resident Arthur Neander Jr., age 35, died early Saturday, July 8, when flames tore through his Town of New Scotland home on Normanskill Road, according to sheriff’s officials.

Multiple fire departments responded to the home after a woman called 911 saying she and a child were trapped inside a bedroom and could not open the window because it was blocked by an air conditioning unit.

Authorities later confirmed that Neander and his daughter Emily died in the blaze, along with his 40-year-old girlfriend, Rebecca Monterosso, and his 64-year-old uncle, Dale Donato. A 14-year-old boy was the sole survivor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Born in Albany, Neander was a self-employed farmer who was “well-loved and a huge part of the community,” according to his obituary. “Above all, he was a proud father.”

News of the tragedy sparked an outpouring of condolences on social media and on Neander’s online memorial page, including one man who said he had the pleasure of speaking with Neander on several occasions.

“He was a kind soul and he will be missed,” he wrote on Facebook.

Another Facebook user wrote of being in shock over the family’s loss.

“You were very kind, generous, smart, a HARD-WORKER and always willing to help anyone,” reads the post. “Brian and I feel very blessed to have known you and became friends.”

Neander is survived by his son, Anthony Thorne; his brother, Adam Neander; his sister, Amanda Neander; and his nieces, his memorial said.

Funeral services for Neander and Donato were held Monday, July 17, at the New Comer Funeral Home in Colonie.

A memorial service for Monterosso was held on Saturday, July 15, at the Hall & Higgins Funeral Home in Stephentown in Rensselaer County.

