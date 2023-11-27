Expectant Mother From Cohoes Who Died Giving Birth Remembered As 'Friend To All'

The 36-year-old wife and mother from Cohoes in Albany County died early Wednesday, Nov. 8, due to complications experienced during childbirth, according to her obituary.

McTiernan’s untimely death leaves her husband, Joe, to raise their son on his own.

“On the night of the joyous occasion of delivering our beautiful baby boy, complications arose and Emma wasn’t able to pull through,” Mr. McTiernan wrote on Facebook.

“I cannot comprehend what has happened. This vibrant woman, incredible wife, loving mother and caring friend was stolen away from us.”

Born in Lima, Peru on Jan. 29, 1987, McTiernan was adopted by her mother Kathleen McGee and brought to live in Saratoga Springs, her memorial said.

She graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 2005, where she was a cheerleader and a gymnast. She later attended SUNY Cobleskill and Adirondack Community College.

At the time of her death, McTiernan was working as a sales representative at Serta Simmons Bedding.

“Anyone who knew her would testify to her fabulous smile, love of music, selflessness and vibrant personality. She seemed to be happy all the time, and she made you feel good just being around her,” reads her obituary.

“No words can express the loss felt by her family and friends. We can only find solace in that her two sons carry her spirit wherever they go.”

In addition to her husband Joe, McTiernan is survived by her children, Jack and Finn; and her brother Luke.

In the weeks since her loss, dozens of people have contributed over $5,000 to help ease her young family’s financial burdens.

“Joe now is faced with the responsibility of being a single parent and taking on the financial burden of raising a newborn child,” Richard Belcastro said on a GoFundMe campaign.

“I ask that in whatever way possible each of us support her family not only for the current urgent needs, but the support in providing some comfort for the family in the upcoming months.”

Those interested in donating to the GoFundMe can do so here.

Relatives said a celebration of life for McTiernan will be held in early 2024.

