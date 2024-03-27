Ex-Nurse Who Stole Dying Cancer Patient's Ring At Albany Hospital Sentenced To Jail

Albany County resident Caitlin Mullaney, age 36, of Slingerlands, was sentenced to six months behind bars in Albany County Court on Monday, March 25.

It followed her guilty plea to one count of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Albany Police said Mullaney was working as a patient care technician at Albany Medical Center Hospital on July 17, 2023, when she approached a 75-year-old female patient who was sleeping on a stretcher.

Moments later, she removed the woman’s ring and took it. The gold band was later melted down and sold for $120, prosecutors said.

Speaking in court Monday, the victim’s daughter, Kim Fitzpatrick-Perrella, said her mom’s dying wish was that she would get the ring back to wear for the rest of her life “to remember her by.” The victim died on Sept. 11, 2023.

“It wasn’t until the day before the very first holiday without her, that I had to review evidence that the ring was in fact melted down, and gone forever for a lousy $120,” Fitzpatrick-Perrella said.

“I am glad that regardless of the reason, Caitlin did finally admit to what she did, and deep in my heart, I hope that she is actually sorry.”

Mullaney will also have to complete five years of probation once she's released from jail.

