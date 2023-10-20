Mostly Cloudy 61°

Drunk Woman With Child In Car Crashes On Duanesburg Roadway, Police Say

A woman from the region is facing DWI charges following a car crash in the region involving a child.

The Schenectady County incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in the town of Duanesburg.

Elizabeth Taylor, age 43, of Duanesburg, was driving on Mariaville Scotch Church Road when she went off the roadway and crashed, according to New York State Police.

At the time of the incident, Taylor had a passenger under the age of 15 in the car, troopers said.  Neither of them was injured.

No other cars were involved in the crash.

Troopers arrested Taylor on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child (Leandra’s Law) and other vehicle and traffic law violations.

She was taken to a State Police facility in Princetown, where she refused to provide a blood sample to determine her alcohol content, according to troopers.

Taylor was taken to the Schenectady County jail while she awaits arraignment.

