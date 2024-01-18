Drone Helps Nab Prolific Burglar Who Targeted 11 Colonie Businesses, Police Say

Albany County resident Jesse Stockman, age 37, of Colonie, was arrested Friday, Jan. 12, in connection with several break-ins at businesses in Colonie.

Colonie Police were called at around 10 p.m. for a report of a commercial burglary in progress near Troy-Schenectady and Old Loudon roads. The culprit fled before officers arrived.

As police were investigating, they learned of two more break-ins at nearby businesses.

Officers then deployed drones from the department’s Unmanned Aerial Systems Unit in an attempt to locate the suspect. A Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit also joined in the search.

A short time later, drone pilots spotted Stockman hiding in a grassy area along Alternate Route 7, police said. He was arrested without incident.

Investigators have since linked him to a total of 11 commercial burglaries in the area.

Stockman faces multiple counts of burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. Additional charges are possible, police said.

He was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and was taken to the Albany County jail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information in the case to contact the Colonie Police Department at 518-783-2754 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

