'Drinks, Food Were Amazing': New Restaurant In Albany Garnering High Praise

Albany County eatery Hey Chef, located in Albany at 1133 Central Avenue, held its grand opening on Friday, Aug. 11.

The business is under the direction of Ruby Liu, who also owns Albany spot Tengu Bistro on Central Avenue.

Adorning the restaurant’s menu are a variety of wheat and rice noodle soups made with either chicken, beef, or shrimp. Diners can also opt for rice bowls, served with meat, white rice, broccoli, carrots, and a chef special sauce.

The menu also features several fried appetizers, as well as chicken wings, soups, and salads.

Among its most popular dishes, according to Yelp, are the chicken skewer, shrimp noodle soup, and sweet chili wings.

“Just had dinner here and the drinks and food were amazing,” one reviewer said on Facebook. “The happy hour specials are great. Would definitely go back.”

Another satisfied customer doled out “four stars” for the appetizers, adding that they were saving the fifth star for when they try a dinner.

“The sweet chili wings were delicious,” they wrote on Yelp. “The onion rings are big and crispy. Certainly enough to share!”

Hey Chef is open daily. Find out more on its website.

