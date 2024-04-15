Partly Cloudy 63°

Double The Fun: Pair Of $500K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At Albany Convenience Store

You could say lottery lightning struck twice at a convenience store in the region.

A Mobil station on New Scotland Avenue in Albany.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
A pair of PICK 10 tickets – worth $500,000 each – was sold in Albany, at the Mobil station located at 247 New Scotland Avenue, New York Lottery announced.

The lucky tickets were purchased for the drawing held on Sunday, April 14.

PICK 10 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 80. To hit the jackpot a player must match their 10 numbers to 10 of the 20 winning numbers drawn.

Players can check their ticket’s status on the New York Lottery website.

