'Divisive' Bill Targeting Asylum-Seekers Shot Down By Albany County Lawmakers

Following a lengthy debate Monday evening, Aug. 14, the Democrat-controlled Albany County Legislature rejected a bill introduced by Republicans that sought to document the financial impact of asylum-seekers, migrants, and those experiencing homelessness.

The move failed by a vote of 23 to 9.

Supporters had argued that the bill would improve transparency and better position Albany County to shoulder financial impacts in the future.

“We need to get a handle on what our costs are going to be so that we can plan on how we’re going to serve that constituency and also protect the taxpayers,” said Deputy Minority Leader Paul Burgdorg.

Opponents decried the move as “ineffective and intentionally divisive."

“While the influx of asylum seekers is pressing and demands our time, resources, and energy, there is no way to track the services provided in this way,” said Chairman Andrew Joyce, a Democrat.

“Instead of passing this resolution and directing county departments to provide data that does not exist and does not account for the positive impacts these individuals will have on their communities, the legislature will instead continue to welcome these asylum-seekers while encouraging the state and federal governments to provide financial assistance and guidance to ensure the best outcomes possible.”

Joyce went on to say that “performative” measures that do nothing to help asylum-seekers or the county “will not be endured.”

More than 700 migrants have arrived in Albany County from New York City since May 2023, according to officials. They have been placed in various motels in Albany and Colonie.

In June 2023, when there were approximately 175 migrants in the county, Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said nearly 90 percent of them were employed in less than a week.

