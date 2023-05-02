'Devoted To Helping Others': Support Swells For Schenectady Paramedic After Health Scare

Ed Marchand, a Schenectady paramedic who has worked at Mohawk Ambulance for over 40 years, was found unresponsive at his home in late April 2022, his son Daniel said on a GoFundMe campaign.

“He somehow survived his life-threatening issues, but now is fighting his vascular issues,” Daniel, himself a Scotia firefighter, said.

“He is not safe living alone in his current home.”

In order to keep his father out of a nursing home, Daniel said he created the fundraising campaign to help cover the costs of making his own home handicap accessible for him.

“My father also needs items such as a knee scooter, possibly an electric wheelchair (hopefully not for long), a special chair, etc.,” he said. “My father is embarrassed to ask for this kind of help.”

The campaign has since caught the attention of the Fort Hunter Fire Company, where Marchand has also worked since 2007.

“But that is only a fraction of his life that he has spent devoted to helping others,” the agency said on Facebook, adding that Marchand has trained many of the EMTs and firefighters throughout New York.

“If you know Ed, he is like many of us in the emergency service field. He will stop everything that he is doing to help others but find it very hard to ask help for himself.”

As of Tuesday, May 2, the GoFundMe campaign had raised over $7,000 of its $6,500 goal. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

